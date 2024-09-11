West Seattle, Washington

11 Wednesday

SCHOOL CLOSURES: District unveils two alternative 'draft' lists. Two West Seattle schools are on both.

September 11, 2024
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

As reported here last month, Seattle Public Schools promised to set up a “hub” starting this week with information about the next steps in its plan to close/consolidate schools to save money. More than a “hub,” the district has just announced “two plan options” for potential closures – and two schools, Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and Sanislo Elementary, are on both potential closure lists. From the district announcement:

Like many districts, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is facing declining enrollment and budget challenges. As a result, many of our schools are struggling to provide the resources our students deserve. To address this, we are working to ensure our schools are the right size and have the resources needed for preschool through 5th-grade students to succeed.

We are considering two plan options:

Proposed Option A: Operates 52 attendance-area elementary schools. This option closes 21 elementary and K-8 schools. [Saves $31 million]

Proposed Option B: Operates 56 schools, including attendance-area elementary and one K-8 school per region. This option closes 17 schools. [Saves $25.5 million]

On our website, you can explore the details of each plan, including which schools are being considered for consolidation in each region.

Here’s how Option A would affect West Seattle/South Park:

Southwest and West Seattle: Option A

Southwest Operating Schools:​ ​Alki, Genesee Hill, Fairmount Park, Pathfinder, Gatewood, West Seattle, Roxhill, Highland Park, Concord, Arbor Heights​

Closing:​ Lafayette​, Boren STEM K-8​, Sanislo​

School Type Changes: Pathfinder K-8 becomes an attendance area K-5 school

Here’s how Option B would affect West Seattle/South Park:

Southwest and West Seattle Option B

Southwest Schools that Remain Open: Alki, Genesee Hill, Fairmount Park, Lafayette, Pathfinder K-8 (option), Gatewood, West Seattle Elementary, Roxhill, Highland Park, Concord, Arbor Heights​

Closing:​ Louisa Boren K-8, Sanislo

The links to each option take you to pages that also include draft maps of how boundaries would be revised as a result. Meantime, the district stresses that these are draft plans, not final

WHAT’S NEXT: The district’s announcement lists these dates:

Sept. 24: Online information sessions to provide an overview of both options.

Sept. 25-Oct. 8: In-person meetings in each region for families, staff, and community. Separate SPS staff meetings will also be held.

Mid to Late October: Superintendent announces the preliminary recommendation.

November: Public hearings on each proposed school closure.

December: Final School Board vote before winter break.

We’re now reading through the rest of the new online “hub” to look for other details such as where students from the schools considered for closure would be moved to.

2 Replies to "SCHOOL CLOSURES: District unveils two alternative 'draft' lists. Two West Seattle schools are on both."

  • KK September 11, 2024 (4:34 pm)
    My child goes to Sanislo. I understand it fits the criteria for closure in both options but this means a headache for me, a divorced single parent who receives no child support from the other parent. The after-school program LAUNCH at Sanislo means convenience to the highest degree. The other option for Launch after-school care in the area is Highland Park. I imagine there will be a long waitlist for that school. As if things couldn’t be any harder right now…this just…sucks. 

  • Derrick September 11, 2024 (5:00 pm)
    This is heartbreaking. The reason I stay where I live and commute so far is so that my kids can apply to Boren K-8 next year and Lafayette as a backup. It’s a shame in a region so rich with STEM opportunities that both options will eliminate the only STEM school. 

