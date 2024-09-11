SCHOOL CLOSURES: District unveils two alternative ‘draft’ lists. Two West Seattle schools are on both.

As reported here last month, Seattle Public Schools promised to set up a “hub” starting this week with information about the next steps in its plan to close/consolidate schools to save money. More than a “hub,” the district has just announced “two plan options” for potential closures – and two schools, Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and Sanislo Elementary, are on both potential closure lists. From the district announcement:

Like many districts, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is facing declining enrollment and budget challenges. As a result, many of our schools are struggling to provide the resources our students deserve. To address this, we are working to ensure our schools are the right size and have the resources needed for preschool through 5th-grade students to succeed. We are considering two plan options: Proposed Option A: Operates 52 attendance-area elementary schools. This option closes 21 elementary and K-8 schools. [Saves $31 million] Proposed Option B: Operates 56 schools, including attendance-area elementary and one K-8 school per region. This option closes 17 schools. [Saves $25.5 million] On our website, you can explore the details of each plan, including which schools are being considered for consolidation in each region.

Here’s how Option A would affect West Seattle/South Park:

Southwest and West Seattle: Option A Southwest Operating Schools:​ ​Alki, Genesee Hill, Fairmount Park, Pathfinder, Gatewood, West Seattle, Roxhill, Highland Park, Concord, Arbor Heights​ Closing:​ Lafayette​, Boren STEM K-8​, Sanislo​ School Type Changes: Pathfinder K-8 becomes an attendance area K-5 school

Here’s how Option B would affect West Seattle/South Park:

Southwest and West Seattle Option B Southwest Schools that Remain Open: Alki, Genesee Hill, Fairmount Park, Lafayette, Pathfinder K-8 (option), Gatewood, West Seattle Elementary, Roxhill, Highland Park, Concord, Arbor Heights​ Closing:​ Louisa Boren K-8, Sanislo

The links to each option take you to pages that also include draft maps of how boundaries would be revised as a result. Meantime, the district stresses that these are draft plans, not final

WHAT’S NEXT: The district’s announcement lists these dates:

Sept. 24: Online information sessions to provide an overview of both options. Sept. 25-Oct. 8: In-person meetings in each region for families, staff, and community. Separate SPS staff meetings will also be held. Mid to Late October: Superintendent announces the preliminary recommendation. November: Public hearings on each proposed school closure. December: Final School Board vote before winter break.

We’re now reading through the rest of the new online “hub” to look for other details such as where students from the schools considered for closure would be moved to.