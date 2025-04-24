WEEKEND PREVIEW: Healthy Kids Day at West Seattle YMCA on Saturday

This Saturday (April 26) brings a long list of events in West Seattle – you can preview most of them via the listings on our West Seattle Event Calendar. We’ll be shouting out some of them in advance, too. That includes Healthy Kids Day at the West Seattle YMCA (36th/Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor). 10 am-1 pm, families are welcome to enjoy free fun activities – no membership required. The list this time around includes:

-Kayak races in the pool

-Glow in the dark yoga and Zumba classes

-Bouncy House

-Basketball mini hoop challenge

-Photobooth

-Face painting

-Hoola hoops

-Wood cookies crafting

-Trail Mix making

-Food samples from Distinguished Foods vendors

-Forgotten Dogs Rescue

No need to preregister – just show up! And if anybody in your household is looking for volunteer hours, the event runs on people power – go here to see what’s available!