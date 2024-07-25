Two-day ‘political rally and music festival’ Cantanna Fest coming to Lincoln Park in August after last-minute venue change

Thanks for the tip! A major regional festival in its second year has just changed venues – and its new location is Lincoln Park. The event is The Cantanna Fest, with three music stages, food vendors, and a car show – plus cannabis-industry advocacy – scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, August 10-11. Reached via email, organizer Scott McKinley explained to WSB, “We had this event scheduled for Snohomish for the last year and just lost our venue and the switch to West Seattle is a last-minute one. This is a political rally/music festival centered around creating a 20-point bill of rights for Cannabis in the state and searching for a candidate to run for a Senate seat.” McKinley says he and co-founder Redman launched Cantanna Fest last year, when it was held in Renton, and says the highlights will include “Shawn Kemp is main-stage host, Donald Glaude as host of the EDM Forest, and Peter Dante is host of the Robert Lang Studios Stage celebrating 50 years of music.” The music lineups are on the festival website. Because this will be a “free-speech event in a city park,” admission will be free, but they’re selling “VIP access” tickets as an option. (And in case you’re wondering, given the cannabis-industry advocacy, the festival website has the caveat, “This IS NOT an open consumption event. It is open to the public and all ages are welcome to this community event.” They are planning adult-beverage areas for 21+, though.) We asked exactly where in the park the Cantanna Fest stages will be. While the locations and map aren’t finalized, they’re focusing on several areas of upper Lincoln Park accessible from the north lot. We’re still gathering other information, including hours.