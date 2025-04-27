WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 options!

(Photo by Bucky Hayes-McQueen)

Not as incredibly busy a day as Saturday was, but you have options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previously published previews:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s Sunday Funday run leaves from Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

(Saturday WSB photo)

ART MARKET AT THE LONGHOUSE: Spring edition of the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse‘s popular art market with Native artists, second of two days, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

(Saturday WSB photo)

WEST SEATTLE ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Also open again today 10 am-5 pm – activities, displays, vendors, also at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), admission and parking free!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (lots of greens! asparagus too) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

MASTER GARDENERS: While you’re at the market, look for Master Gardeners, ready to answer your questions! Sundays this spring and summer, they’re back at the market, 10 am-2 pm.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: The Highlight Quartet performs this family-music concert at 10:30 am, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

GRIEF CIRCLE: Any kind of grief is welcome. 10:30 am-noon, with Listening to Grief, at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HER INK, HER VOICE: 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW):

A story of persistence, legacy, and the power of the pen! Meet Susie Revels Cayton — daughter of the first Black U.S. Senator, Associate Editor of The Seattle Republican, writer and activist at the turn of the 20thcentury — as she fights for justice with ink and fire! The program will be followed by an interactive audience Q&A/Discussion.

Free.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

JAZZ GUITAR JAM! 2-4 pm at Bonjour Vietnam in The Junction.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. “Madame Bovary” is this month’s title.

‘ATHENA’ MATINEE: “Theater plus fencing!” is what ArtsWest (4711 California SW) promises with its production “Athena“; our calendar listing has play info plus the ticket link for today’s 3 pm performance.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30-6:30 pm at Bethany Community Church in Highland Park (8600 9th SW), all welcome.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: End your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

