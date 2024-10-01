West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

62℉

UPDATE: Woman shot and killed south of The Junction

October 1, 2024 1:15 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

1:15 PM: Police and fire have arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of SW Hudson. A woman is reported to have multiple gunshot wounds. Updates to come.

1:27 PM: SPD confirms one victim. No other details yet.

1:45 PM: Police do say there’s “no current risk to the community. … There are no outstanding suspects.” And they say the victim has died.

2:37 PM: Just received an initial briefing from police. They say the woman who was killed was 57. Video to come when uploaded.

Share This

20 Replies to "UPDATE: Woman shot and killed south of The Junction"

  • BDR October 1, 2024 (1:20 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, in the junction saw the Fire Trucks go by. Knew something big happened. Hope they catch the shooter and the woman will be ok. #StopTheViolence

  • MacJ October 1, 2024 (1:33 pm)
    Reply

    the 911 log has the address of the Qanon house on that block 👀

    • WSB October 1, 2024 (1:42 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, that is the address. I don’t know, however, if the owner is the current resident. We have someone at the scene and SPD is sending a PIO so hopefully we’ll have more info soon.

    • PB October 1, 2024 (1:52 pm)
      Reply

      👀🫣

    • CarDriver October 1, 2024 (2:04 pm)
      Reply

      What is the qanon house?

    • Seattlite October 1, 2024 (2:41 pm)
      Reply

      No empathy for the woman who was shot; but, instead, you need to politicize this tragedy.  Sick.

  • Hayden arnold October 1, 2024 (1:42 pm)
    Reply

    I love on that block and was playing call of duty when I heard a few loud bangs and the sound of sirens a few minutes later. Come to find out that someone was shot on my block 

  • David October 1, 2024 (1:43 pm)
    Reply

    SPD now reporting this to be a homicide https://x.com/SeattlePD/status/1841214057418014888?t=5RHUztzF-CYmGD9eAEW2Iw&s=19

  • MM October 1, 2024 (1:45 pm)
    Reply

    Heard this as it was coming through on the scanner. According to the initial call a process server was shot at by the occupant with a shotgun and returned fire, which, per SPD twitter moments ago, was fatal. The name of the deceased attached to the call, which I won’t post, curiously came back to a QAnon follower and January 6th participant who gained some local notoriety a few years back.

    • H2OK9 October 1, 2024 (2:07 pm)
      Reply

      Insightful backstory…thanks.

      • MM October 1, 2024 (2:29 pm)
        Reply

        No problem, and stay safe. The name of the original shooter/deceased sounded familiar so I hopped on Google (and of course WSB, since you guys are on top of things here—I’m over in SE). Again I don’t want to share anything personal nor unsubstantiated, but it sounds like all you all in WS are pretty familiar with this particular neighbor and initial reports seem to confirm that’s who was involved, being served an eviction notice. I’ll wait for the details from PIO. 

        • WSB October 1, 2024 (2:41 pm)
          Reply

          The victim is now described by police as 57 years old but they are not confirming anyone’s identity.

  • LT October 1, 2024 (1:46 pm)
    Reply

    Such a horrific week of gun violence in our community. My condolences to the victim and her family. 😞

  • Connected to the shooting last week? October 1, 2024 (1:48 pm)
    Reply

    It’s a few blocks over. Is there a connection?

    • WSB October 1, 2024 (1:59 pm)
      Reply

      No, it’s not a few blocks over, it’s a mile away. But as for a connection, too early to know motive, circumstances, etc.

  • Heather Hanson October 1, 2024 (1:56 pm)
    Reply

    About 9 cops cars went past my office south of the Junction and I knew something terrible must be going on.  My heart breaks for our community. Love each other, always. 

  • Jason October 1, 2024 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    Yep… it’s the conspiracy house

  • anonyme October 1, 2024 (2:04 pm)
    Reply

    I used to feel relatively safe in West Seattle, but not any more.  Even if the gunfire isn’t random, there’s always the chance of being caught in the crossfire.  Too damn many guns, and most of them in the hands of idiots.

  • Brandon October 1, 2024 (2:16 pm)
    Reply

    What is the conspiracy house?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.