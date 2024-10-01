UPDATE: Woman shot and killed south of The Junction

1:15 PM: Police and fire have arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of SW Hudson. A woman is reported to have multiple gunshot wounds. Updates to come.

1:27 PM: SPD confirms one victim. No other details yet.

1:45 PM: Police do say there’s “no current risk to the community. … There are no outstanding suspects.” And they say the victim has died.

2:37 PM: Just received an initial briefing from police. They say the woman who was killed was 57. Video to come when uploaded.