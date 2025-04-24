WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit Board members vote to spend more on early-stage work, despite nervousness about project pricetag

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Back when the Sound Transit Board first learned the price tag for West Seattle light rail could pass $7 billion – the original combined estimate for the West Seattle and Ballard extensions – some showed signs of nervousness.

A new round of nerves has erupted this month, continuing into today’s full-board meeting.

First hint came at the System Expansion Committee considered proposals earlier this month to spend tens of millions more on early-stage work for the West Seattle and Ballard extensions. The committee sent the proposals to the full board without a recommendation to pass (or not). One of the city of Seattle’s two current board reps, City Councilmember Dan Strauss, warned his council colleagues at their weekly “briefing” meeting that “tensions” were showing on the ST board, particularly regarding the West Seattle costs.

Despite those tensions, the proposals to spend $68 million more – 90 percent of that for the West Seattle project, which is projected for completion seven years before Ballard – were unanimously approved today by the 16 board members at the meeting. (The full slide deck with the proposals’ toplines are in this slide deck; the individual resolutions are linked from the meeting page.) But that was only after a discussion in which those “tensions” were definitely on display. “A lot of us are nervous,” said board member Kristina Walker, a Tacoma City Councilmember.

First, the proposals were presented by an ST team led by Brad Owen, who’s currently in charge of the West Seattle project. “This is needed work,” he contended, to get to the heart of the cost-saving measures that staff has contended they could deploy to shrink the cost and shorten the timeline of the projects approved by voters back in 2016. In essence, the contention was that they’d have to spend money to figure out how to save money. And the contention is that what they learn about cutting costs for the West Seattle project will make it “a vanguard” for savings that can be applied across the entire ST3 plan.

Some board members said that’s the main reason they’d vote to authorize the spending. Board member Christine Frizzell, Mayor of Lynnwood, wondered: Since there had already been previous conversations about “exit ramps” if they decided West Seattle (or any other) project was just too expensive, could this possibly be a case of throwing good money after bad – forcing them eventually to say, they’d spent so much, there was no choice but to plow forward? Other board members’ concerns included the possibility that so much would be sunk into this, it would affect the rest of the ST3 project list and timeline. (With today’s vote, as the slide above shows, they’ve now authorized spending a third of a billion on the West Seattle extension.) Another board member, Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe, was assured by staff that this work also would show them what “pieces” of projects would be possible, if they couldn’t afford to build what was originally proposed.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: New cost estimates are scheduled to be brought to the board this fall, and then they’d decide whether to spend more money – or not.

EARLIER IN THE MEETING: West Seattleite Marilyn Kennell, who’s involved with the light-rail-skeptic Rethink the Link group, repeated a request the group has made, for a new community meeting with ST reps to listen to the information they proposed at their own forum in January (WSB coverage here). Board member Frizzell later said she’d be interested in “meeting with the people from West Seattle.”