Alki Point Healthy Street opponents announce Tuesday community meeting

(Added, WSB photo: SDOT truck at project site this morning)

Just announced by the coalition opposing the Alki Point Healthy Street plan, with SDOT planning to launch major construction shortly – a community meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14):

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

What: Alki Point For All Presentation and Community Meeting

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

When: Tuesday May 14th, 6:30 to 8:30

Doors open 6 PM

Tickets: FREE

Prergister at brownpapertickets.com – Pre-registration recommended but not required.

Alki Point is one of the places that sets Seattle apart. A public shoreline and city park offer spectacular views of Puget Sound, adjacent to a marine reserve. People come from all over the world to visit the Lighthouse; to storm-watch, bird-watch, whale-watch, and go tide-pooling; to walk, bike, skate, run or simply enjoy the view. Alki Point has provided respite and recreation for generations.

For nonprofit organizations and schools, Alki Point offers a unique opportunity to educate and inspire. From octopus to orcas, the site offers direct and easy access to a marine ecosystem a front door to the Salish Sea.

That’s all about to change. As early as this week, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will begin construction on a project that will radically alter the use of this public space. SDOT will replace most of the parking on the beach side of the street with a 10-ft-wide “walking, jogging, rolling” lane. The harmful impacts of this change haven’t been considered, and key questions haven’t been answered.

For example, the loss of parking means that even fewer people will be able to visit Alki Point. Traffic will be pushed into nearby neighborhoods, where parking is already a problem. ADA parking spaces will only be on the east side of the street, away from benches, the beach and the view. Where will the school busses park? Marine conservation and outreach will be crippled.

Join us Tuesday night at C&P to discuss these and other changes. In February the Alki Point for All coalition launched a petition directed to Mayor Harrell, asking that the City halt this project until its impacts were fully considered. More than 1350 people have signed the petition so far. change.org/AlkiPointforAll.

The group will present updates about their efforts, including a recent meeting with SDOT. The group will also share their ideas for how street art could be used to calm traffic, increase safety, and create a Healthy Street that better serves the needs of the wider community.

There is no charge for this event. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Pregistering will help us estimate how many people to expect.

The Alki Point for All coalition consists of organizations (The Whale Trail and Seal Sitters) and individuals (Vlad Oustamovich, Leo Shaw, Bill Rogers.) Hope to see you there!