ORCAS: Whales in Elliott Bay

January 5, 2024 11:09 am
 West Seattle news | Wildlife

Orcas are in Elliott Bay today – Kersti Muul just texted with word that whales are currently in the “grain silos” area toward the north end of the downtown waterfront.

  • DowntownWatcher January 5, 2024 (11:20 am)
    About ten people in our office rushed over to the window to stare out at the bay when we got notice. For a lot of the staff, it was their first time seeing a pod in action.  Thank you for the updates!!!

