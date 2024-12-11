TOMORROW: Shop Late Thursday, West Seattle Art Walk, The Art of Music!

Tomorrow night (Thursday, December 12) brings three reasons to be out celebrating community and creativity in the heart of the holiday season:

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: West Seattle Junction shops are staying open late again tomorrow night, and you’ll find Santa roaming, plus the return of the Silver Belles carolers (with a repertoire of holiday parodies, as featured in our coverage last week) – the fun starts after 5 pm.



WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm is also start time for Art Walk, in The Junction as well as around other peninsula neighborhoods – you can see the map here (this quarter’s venue list is above), and scroll through the spotlights for specific artist receptions here. Group shows, individual shows, early, late – and so many possible gifts!

(2022 reader photo of harpist Alyvia Miller)

THE ART OF MUSIC: Four musicians are presenting concurrent mini-concerts Thursday night, 6 pm to 7:45 pm! Taylor John Hardin is at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) in North Admiral, MoonGirl is at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW) in The Junction, Alyvia Miller is at CAPERS (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction, and Willow Scrivner is at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) in Morgan Junction.