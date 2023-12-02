Your 30+ West Seattle options on December’s first Saturday!

(Newest image from SDOT camera in the heart of The Junction)

An amazing Saturday begins – with dozens of possibilities. We’ve again divided them into two lists – starting with everything for today/tonight from our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

WINTER WANDER: First full day of Alice Kuder‘s holiday-season “Winter Wander” West Seattle scavenger hunt – not too late to register! (Runs through December 10.)

SANTA PHOTOS AND PANCAKES: Santa photos are part of what you’ll find at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast, 7 am-11 am at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) – details in our calendar listing. Pancakes, ham, beverage, $10 at the door – kids under 10 eat free with paying adult.

‘HOLIDAY FUN’ PHOTOS WITH GAIL ANN: 8:30 am-2 pm, first day of sessions at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – book your date/time here.

DRIVE-UP FOOD AND COAT DRIVE: The Caudle Family is again standing by in the lot behind Hope Lutheran (off Oregon east of 42nd), 10 am-3 pm, to accept drive-up/ride-up/walk-up food and coat donations – help them help the people served by the West Seattle Food Bank!

LINDA MCCLAMROCK HOLIDAY ART SALE: Mixed-media artist’s annual sale, concludes 10 am-4:30 pm today at 5532 SW Lander Pl – details in our calendar listing.

HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay is hosting a holiday show & sale featuring artists who work with clay, continuing 1-5 pm today. Here’s our Friday report. (4208 SW 100th)

SANTA PAWS: Pet photos with Santa at Windermere West Seattle (4526 California SW), 10 am-noon.

HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET: Nine artists/makers, 10 am-4 pm, at Keller Williams Realty (5446 California SW).

SANTA PET PHOTOS: At Westwood Village:

Free Santa Pet Photos will be available from 11 am-4 pm at the Pet Supplies Plus Store in West Seattle. Pet Supplies Plus is celebrating its one-year anniversary, inviting neighbors to bring their furry, scaly or feathery friends for a free photo with Santa, who will be giving away holiday cookies, coffee and hot chocolate.

SELFIES WITH SANTA: The West Seattle Junction Association offers Selfies with Santa from 12 pm – 3 pm in the Holiday Room at 4210 SW Oregon St.

SANTA AT OUNCES: Bring the kid(s) to Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 2-5 pm for free photos with Santa Claus.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE NIGHT: 6-8 pm at West Seattle Christian Church (4400 42nd SW), an event featuring a free screening of “Home Alone” plus holiday activities including cookie decorating, ornament-making, and photo booth. “Invite your friends, family, and neighbors! Admission is free; please consider bringing new underwear (all sizes) or body wash to support the life-changing work of The Bread of Life Mission in the heart of Seattle. Concessions are available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the mission!”

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Tickets are here.

Now, the non-holiday list – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MOON ROOM SALE: Friday we announced Moon Room Shop and Wellness (5902 1/2 California SW) as our newest sponsor. That announcement included word of a 15% off sale all weekend.

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOP SALE: As announced Friday, the store is having a big sale on produce all weekend. (5444 Delridge Way SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HOOP SHOOT CONTEST: Kids 8-13 are invited to the Lafayette Elementary gym (2645 California SW) 9 am-noon for a free-throw competition that could send them eventually to nationals, competing for scholarships. No pre-registration required – just show up!

TAE KWON DO: December classes begin at 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, as previewed here, visit independent K-5 Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) to see and hear what it’s all about.

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, as previewed here, visit The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor) to find out more about its program and people.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN NEEDS YOU: Can you take a little time to volunteer this morning?

The last official work party of the year is this Saturday, December 2nd, from 10-12 pm. We will continue weeding and trimming as well as other general garden clean-up. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.

The garden is at the north end of High Point Commons Park, Graham/Lanham.

MEET THE ARTIST: As previewed here, Sarah Thompson Moore, who created the “Tracing Alki” art at newly overhauled Pump Station 38, will be on site in the 1400 block of Alki SW 10 am-noon to answer questions about and celebrate her work.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Never too late in the year to plant – so if you’re looking for something you can add to your garden and/or planters, visit the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center 10 am-2 pm, north side of campus (6000 16th SW).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

RUSH HOUR’S NEW LOCATION: The Junction shop has moved to 4517 California SW. where they’ll celebrate with a noon ribboncutting (and more).

SEATTLE URBAN BOOK EXPO: More than 20 BIPOC authors will gather for this annual celebration of books and the people who make them, noon-6 pm at Acts on Stage Theater in White Center (10806 12th SW). Free admission.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the fall-release red wines!

‘SCENES ABOUT TEENS,’ 2 PERFORMANCES: The “musical extravaganza” at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) has two public shows today – 2 pm and 7:30 pm. More details and ticket info are in our calendar listing.

CONCERT TO BENEFIT SHELTER: The video above explains why Pearsall Properties is organizing a benefit concert with local musicians 5-8 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), raising money for Westside Neighbors Network Shelter, West Seattle’s only emergency shelter, powered by donations and volunteers. Get your tickets here.

SLAM DUNK SOCIAL: 6-9 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), fundraiser for the West Seattle High School boys’ basketball program – including a silent auction, with items including a Pearl Jam Christmas single record autographed by Eddie Vedder – info here.

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7-9 pm, Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

