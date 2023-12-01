Moon Room Shop and Wellness: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new sponsor to the team of local businesses and organizations advertising on WSB: Moon Room Shop and Wellness in north Morgan Junction. When new sponsors join us, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s what Moon Room would like you to know:

Moon Room Shop and Wellness is inspired by and created from imagination! We are a unique and eclectic retail gift shop that sells crystals, rocks, jewelry, 100% pure and natural essential oil body products and sprays, high-vibration art prints, and custom original T-shirts such as our popular Lincoln Park shirt. We also carry natural incense and sustainable smudge, intention candles, chimes, sun catchers, lamps, and so many other fun treasures that uplift and inspire joy in our daily living. We are always adding new fun items to our store while continually striving to offer our customers an affordably vibrant shopping experience.

Our crystal, rock, and mineral selection is selectively curated to appeal to the beginning and casual rock hound all the way to the collector looking for that nice specimen. We carry a great variety of tumbled and polished stones, crystal towers, spheres, free forms, and also some really cool fossils. Our jewelry section is filled with a beautiful and varied selection of gemstone rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Whether you are treating yourself or buying a gift for someone special, there is a lot to explore and enjoy at Moon Room.

To show our gratitude to everyone who has supported Moon Room and to all those we look forward to meeting, we are running a “West Seattle Rocks!” sale today (Friday, December 1) through Sunday, December 3, where everything in the store and online is 15% off! Come see us in person at 5902 ½ California Ave. SW in Morgan Junction or order online for pick up or delivery at www.moonroomshop.com. Use special code WSROCKS for online discount.

And to accommodate busy schedules for this holiday season, we are offering in-store private shopping bookings from 9-11 AM for the month of December. Book your own half-hour slot to browse and shop. Minimum $50 purchase required. Gift cards are available too! Book your private shopping excursion at calendar.app.google/3dwq2bQc9mKkqRHT9

We look forward to seeing you!

Much love,

Moon Room

