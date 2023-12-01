OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY: The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary

Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 school year? The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (WSB sponsor) is having an open house tomorrow. If you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the reminder:

The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary invites prospective families to an open house this Saturday, December 2 from 10 am – noon, refreshments provided. At our Open House, you’ll learn about our whole-child, hands-on approach to learning that includes multi-age small classes, an outdoor education program [photo right], and an emphasis on the arts. We have openings for students ages 5-11 for the ’24-’25 school year!

What makes The Bridge School special?

– Core teachers with over a decade of experience in the classroom and boundless passion for students

– Teaching that meets each young learner where they’re at using responsive teaching and continuum-based assessment

– Hands-on and project-based learning experiences with lots of field trips

– An emphasis on social-emotional learning

– Weekly outdoor education and arts instruction

– Prioritizing social justice while we learn and grow together as a community of teachers, caregivers, and students

Please join us this Saturday, December 2 (or on Saturday, January 6th), to meet our teachers and tour the school. Community members will be present to show you around, answer questions about the cooperative model, and share about why they chose The Bridge School for their children.

Interested in The Bridge School but unable to make it to an open house? Fill out our inquiry form and our Head of School will contact you to schedule a conversation and tour.