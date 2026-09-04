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FOLLOWUP: Roxhill Park sweep data

September 4, 2026 4:35 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

One week ago, city crews cleared the Roxhill Park encampment, less than a week and a half after a man was shot in the park. We asked Unified Care Team spokesperson Caitlin Moran for data from the sweep. She replied:

27 people were residing at the Roxhill Park encampment when the resolution took place on Aug. 28. The Unified Care Team (UCT) visited the site six times from Aug. 1-Aug. 28, with three people referred to shelter during this time frame.

UCT removed approximately 21,000 pounds of debris from Roxhill Park on Aug. 28 and 29.

One other note: While SFD callouts to the park had been relatively frequent – up to four per day – before the sweep, the logs show no visits there since last Monday. On that day, they had to deal with tree roots smoldering from a previous fire that had spread underground into the peat.

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4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Roxhill Park sweep data"

  • AlkiBean September 4, 2026 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    Ten TONS of debris. Disgusting. 

    • K September 4, 2026 (6:45 pm)
      Reply

      The same number of people living indoors the same amount of time generate roughly 5x that much waste.  It’s gross to see the numbers, for sure, but the homeless are not exceptional in the amount of waste generated and statistically generate less than housed people.

      This is what consumer society looks like.   

  • Justin September 4, 2026 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Insane numbers. Truly insane. I’m glad they got rid of this encampment. It should’ve never been able to get this bad. 

  • Ruckus September 4, 2026 (6:03 pm)
    Reply

    More than 10 tons of debris! Unbelievable. 

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