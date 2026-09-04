FOLLOWUP: Roxhill Park sweep data

One week ago, city crews cleared the Roxhill Park encampment, less than a week and a half after a man was shot in the park. We asked Unified Care Team spokesperson Caitlin Moran for data from the sweep. She replied:

27 people were residing at the Roxhill Park encampment when the resolution took place on Aug. 28. The Unified Care Team (UCT) visited the site six times from Aug. 1-Aug. 28, with three people referred to shelter during this time frame. UCT removed approximately 21,000 pounds of debris from Roxhill Park on Aug. 28 and 29.

One other note: While SFD callouts to the park had been relatively frequent – up to four per day – before the sweep, the logs show no visits there since last Monday. On that day, they had to deal with tree roots smoldering from a previous fire that had spread underground into the peat.