WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot in South Delridge

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

12:44 PM: SPD and SFD are converging on 16th SW near SW Barton, in the Salvation Army center vicinity, after a man was shot. 16th is closed in the area, between Henderson and Barton, while police search for evidence and up to four suspects. Updates to come.

1:03 PM: The victim is being taken to Harborview by SFD medic unit. He was reported to have a chest wound and is reported to e 22 years old. Adding photos from our crew at the scene.

1:23 PM: The shooter(s) are reported to have left the scene – which appears to have been midblock on 16th SW by the Salvation Army and a bus stop on foot. Police have been searching nearby with a K-9 team.

1:30 PM: Officers just told dispatch that a witness saw suspects running east on Henderson.

1:38 PM: SPD spokesperson Det. Brian Pritchard is at the scene and tells us early indication is that the shooting happened during an “altercation.” He confirms the victim was shot in the chest but doesn’t have condition information.

1:50 PM: Though police don’t believe the shooting had anything to do with the Salvation Army – just its proximity – they tell us it’s closed for the day. Det. Pritchard has given an on-camera summary to us and the TV crews that eventually arrived at the scene; we’ll post that video when our crew gets back to HQ.

2:55 PM: The street has reopened, police told dispatch. And here’s our video of the briefing: