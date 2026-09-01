West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

54℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot in South Delridge

September 1, 2026 12:44 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

12:44 PM: SPD and SFD are converging on 16th SW near SW Barton, in the Salvation Army center vicinity, after a man was shot. 16th is closed in the area, between Henderson and Barton, while police search for evidence and up to four suspects. Updates to come.

1:03 PM: The victim is being taken to Harborview by SFD medic unit. He was reported to have a chest wound and is reported to e 22 years old. Adding photos from our crew at the scene.

1:23 PM: The shooter(s) are reported to have left the scene – which appears to have been midblock on 16th SW by the Salvation Army and a bus stop on foot. Police have been searching nearby with a K-9 team.

1:30 PM: Officers just told dispatch that a witness saw suspects running east on Henderson.

1:38 PM: SPD spokesperson Det. Brian Pritchard is at the scene and tells us early indication is that the shooting happened during an “altercation.” He confirms the victim was shot in the chest but doesn’t have condition information.

1:50 PM: Though police don’t believe the shooting had anything to do with the Salvation Army – just its proximity – they tell us it’s closed for the day. Det. Pritchard has given an on-camera summary to us and the TV crews that eventually arrived at the scene; we’ll post that video when our crew gets back to HQ.

2:55 PM: The street has reopened, police told dispatch. And here’s our video of the briefing:

Share This

20 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot in South Delridge"

  • Caroline September 1, 2026 (12:51 pm)
    Reply

    Across the street from the police and fire response on 16th Ave, just south of SW Barton. Downgraded police presence. The medics are wrapping his hand. I had heard him yelling “help!” and flagging over the police earlier. He may have called 911 himself. 

    • WSB September 1, 2026 (2:03 pm)
      Reply

      The hand-wrapping was explained by the SPD PIO – an injury in addition to the gunshot wound to the chest, not clear if it was from gunfire or not.

  • Keep It Movin' September 1, 2026 (1:21 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the reporting, with suspects still at large in the area you’re doing us a great service. It’s never a dull moment here on 16th.

  • Chris September 1, 2026 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    We also heard 10-15 shots at around 4:15 in the area this morning

    • WSB September 1, 2026 (2:01 pm)
      Reply

      No one texted us about that but I saw “(possible) shots fired” calls on the SPD data map later in the morning and had an inquiry out to SPD about whether that was confirmed gunfire … then this happened.

      • HP Resident September 1, 2026 (2:47 pm)
        Reply

        The shots at 4:20am today were confirmed, and one of the bullet fragments hit our window. Scared the crap out of us, but we had no idea what happened because by the time it hit our window the trajectory slowed enough to not even crack the window. We found the fragment (from a 9mm) in our window several hours later (with a hole in the screen). SPD stopped by and collected the fragment as evidence. They said it came from 18th Ave SW (we’re on 8th Ave SW). Another house was hit on 9th Ave SW.

        No idea if the shooting in the afternoon is related, but t’s all sad and quite disappointing.

  • Brandon September 1, 2026 (1:36 pm)
    Reply

    Wow. Another one too close to home. I wonder if this is somehow related to the shooting two nights ago at 12th and Holden.

    Pretty crazy how some members of society have completely lost the ability to resolve conflicts in a civilized manner.

  • Justin September 1, 2026 (1:41 pm)
    Reply

    At least the shooter was thoughtful to do this before school starts to avoid a lockdown and worrying the children. 

  • rrsneighbor September 1, 2026 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    Are they still searching for the suspects? Is that what the helicopter is over Arbor Heights?

  • 1994 September 1, 2026 (10:25 pm)
    Reply

    A young guy was shot on Aug 30 in the same area!  As Brandon commented above, it is indeed “Pretty crazy how some members of society have completely lost the ability to resolve conflicts in a civilized manner.” I hope the police can solve both crimes and someone gets some jail time.

  • Jackson September 2, 2026 (6:37 am)
    Reply

    Unbelievable how little coverage a shooting in broad daylight gets in South Seattle… shame on the North Seattle Times for turning a blind eye on our neighborhood!

    • Um September 2, 2026 (11:01 am)
      Reply

      Maybe the name would tell you it is for north Seattle.  Like the west Seattle blog reports on things in west Seattle

      • Dillo September 2, 2026 (11:43 am)
        Reply

        It’s a joke, there is no North Seattle Times, just the Seattle Times that favors the north.

  • Rob September 2, 2026 (7:24 am)
    Reply

    The sad part is if the police find a juvenile with a gun there’s not much they can do other then take the gun away.  State law requires at least 5 times being caught with a gun before any real consequences are applied.  Olympia is possibly working to change it to 3 times. That is still far to many chances. 

  • East Coast Cynic September 2, 2026 (10:58 am)
    Reply

    This may be splitting hairs, but isn’t this neck of the woods White Center once you are at 16th Ave SW?

    • WSB September 2, 2026 (11:17 am)
      Reply

      No, it is not.

  • Pugmom September 2, 2026 (1:13 pm)
    Reply

    I haven’t seen any news coverage at all locally about this. That is very frustrating. It would be nice to be informed if they have caught any of the suspects in this shooting. 

    • WSB September 2, 2026 (2:15 pm)
      Reply

      This is news coverage. If you mean “other” news coverage, two TV crews were there in addition to ours. Can’t speak to what they did or didn’t do with the story on their stations or websites – but our report is thorough and no, no one was caught; we’d have included that if they were. As would the SPD Blotter post (which we didn’t add to our coverage because it didn’t add anything to what we learned at the scene) – TR

      • Pugmom September 2, 2026 (4:32 pm)
        Reply

        Apologies, yes I absolutely did mean media TV coverage. I watched the morning news and the evening news last night looking for some information on this. It was very terrifying as that is exactly where I walked a little Pug five days a week for many years at that exact same time.

  • Dog Mom September 2, 2026 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    I’m losing track of which night it was, but I believe in the wee hours this AM, I heard 4-5 shots and the sound of a car peeling out along Sylvan Way SW at the edge of Highpoint heading toward Delridge. It’s sad that I’m losing track of which night I’m hearing questionable activities on Sylvan Way. Drag racing or motorcycle racing is often occurring around or after 2AM typically on weekends.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.