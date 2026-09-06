LABOR DAY PREVIEW: You’re invited to Masonic Lodge flag ceremony and picnic

(WSB photo, 2025, VFW members assisting in the Masons’ flag ceremony)

Labor Day is usually fairly short on special events in West Seattle – a low-key end to summer – but the Alki Masonic Lodge in The Junction is an exception. Again this year, they’re inviting you to their annual ceremony changing the flag on the flagpole outside their lodge/event center (4736 40th SW). It’s happening tomorrow (Monday, September 7) at noon, followed by a picnic – free hamburgers and hot dogs; bring a side dish to share, if you can.