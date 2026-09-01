BULLETIN: Tentative contract agreement reached, so Seattle Public Schools WILL start Wednesday

10:57 PM: Just in, school will start tomorrow for Seattle Public Schools first through twelfth graders. From the district:

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is pleased to announce that the 2026-27 school year will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The first day of school for preschool and kindergarten students will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8. This news follows a tentative agreement reached between SPS and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) on a contract to replace the one that expired on Aug. 31. SPS and SEA have been engaged in negotiations throughout the summer and worked diligently to reach an agreement that supports students, staff, and school communities. We know the uncertainty surrounding the start of the school year has been difficult for our students, families, and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding as both parties worked through the bargaining process. While there were two sides at the bargaining table, we share a common goal: ensuring every Seattle Public Schools student receives a high-quality education in a supportive learning environment. We are grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in reaching this tentative agreement and making it possible for students to begin school on time. Additional information about the tentative agreement and bargaining process is available on the district’s Collective Bargaining Updates webpage.

11:07 PM: The SEA version of the announcement adds:

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by both parties. The Seattle Education Association membership and the Seattle School Board must each convene to consider and vote on the agreement. Dates and details for the ratification process will be announced as soon as possible.

12:29 AM: We can expect to hear more about the deal later today. First up, SPS superintendent Ben Shuldiner has announced he’ll talk to the media about the nee school year this morning at the new Alki Elementary, which he visited for the ribboncutting ceremony just a week ago.

Earlier:

9:43 PM: Just in from Seattle Public Schools – posted moments ago: “Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m. update: Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) continue to engage in productive negotiations, and progress is being made. Both sides remain hard at work and are getting very close as discussions continue. We expect to provide another update within the next hour.” (We’ll add that to this post as soon as we get it.)

10:48 PM: No update yet.