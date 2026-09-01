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BULLETIN: Tentative contract agreement reached, so Seattle Public Schools WILL start Wednesday

September 1, 2026 9:43 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

10:57 PM: Just in, school will start tomorrow for Seattle Public Schools first through twelfth graders. From the district:

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is pleased to announce that the 2026-27 school year will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The first day of school for preschool and kindergarten students will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

This news follows a tentative agreement reached between SPS and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) on a contract to replace the one that expired on Aug. 31. SPS and SEA have been engaged in negotiations throughout the summer and worked diligently to reach an agreement that supports students, staff, and school communities.

We know the uncertainty surrounding the start of the school year has been difficult for our students, families, and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding as both parties worked through the bargaining process.

While there were two sides at the bargaining table, we share a common goal: ensuring every Seattle Public Schools student receives a high-quality education in a supportive learning environment. We are grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in reaching this tentative agreement and making it possible for students to begin school on time.

Additional information about the tentative agreement and bargaining process is available on the district’s Collective Bargaining Updates webpage.

11:07 PM: The SEA version of the announcement adds:

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by both parties. The Seattle Education Association membership and the Seattle School Board must each convene to consider and vote on the agreement. Dates and details for the ratification process will be announced as soon as possible.

12:29 AM: We can expect to hear more about the deal later today. First up, SPS superintendent Ben Shuldiner has announced he’ll talk to the media about the nee school year this morning at the new Alki Elementary, which he visited for the ribboncutting ceremony just a week ago.

Earlier:

9:43 PM: Just in from Seattle Public Schools – posted moments ago: “Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m. update: Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) continue to engage in productive negotiations, and progress is being made. Both sides remain hard at work and are getting very close as discussions continue. We expect to provide another update within the next hour.” (We’ll add that to this post as soon as we get it.)

10:48 PM: No update yet.

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12 Replies to "BULLETIN: Tentative contract agreement reached, so Seattle Public Schools WILL start Wednesday"

  • K September 1, 2026 (11:06 pm)
    Reply

    Getting a phone call with a recorded message on both our cell phones and land lines at 11pm is entirely unnecessary.  😠

    • WSB September 1, 2026 (11:27 pm)
      Reply

      A reporter asked at today’s district briefing how they’d get the word out if a deal was reached. They seemed a little flustered but said they’d use every channel they possibly could. This is the down side of diffused communication these days – one person relies on texts, another on apps, another on social media platform A (which in turn because of its algorithm might not even show you posts by someone you “follow”), another on social media platform B (see algorithm observation), another on email …and on and on. Maybe the district or other institutions could offer all those options and let you choose as little as one way to be contacted. (And time periods like “after 10” to not be contacted at all…) Anyway, hope you all got back to sleep. – TR

    • Parent of student September 2, 2026 (7:15 am)
      Reply

      I disagree. It was important to me to know if school would start on Wednesday, and I appreciated the news by phone. 

      • Benjamin Lukoff September 2, 2026 (1:39 pm)
        Reply

        I’d rather they overcommunicate than undercommunicate.

  • Optimit September 1, 2026 (11:20 pm)
    Reply

    Nice job People! I hope both sides feel just a bit dissatisfied in a good way. The true/truth of a good negotiation. Thank you.

  • Anonymous September 1, 2026 (11:24 pm)
    Reply

    Regular Dismissal Time – i.e. 2:25pm for elementary schoolsWednesday Early Dismissal at 1:10pm begins next week, Sept 9thThis info is from SPS website

    • WSB September 1, 2026 (11:29 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, the first Wednesday of the school year is generally not an Early Dismissal day.

  • WestSeattleVoter September 2, 2026 (5:40 am)
    Reply

    WSB has covered this story brilliantly. You were always the first with the latest news, faster than the local legacy paper and lumbering broadcasters. Real journalism! Great work.

  • Ryan September 2, 2026 (6:47 am)
    Reply

    Get that mediator on the next plane to Iran!

  • SP September 2, 2026 (8:58 am)
    Reply

    Has anyone else felt a fundamental shift under the superintendent’s leadership? There have been several moments now where he’s led with a level of candor, transparency, and clarity that feels noticeably different from the doom loop SPS has been stuck in for the past few years. That doesn’t mean every decision is right or that there aren’t legitimate concerns on all sides, but the willingness to communicate plainly, set expectations, and actually follow through has been refreshing.

    • Andros September 2, 2026 (1:44 pm)
      Reply

      I think good optics would be him taking a pay cut and maybe also giving one to all the admin.  That’s been the biggest complaint.

  • HTB September 2, 2026 (9:41 am)
    Reply

    Glad this was resolved in time! Hate that it came down to the 11th hour (have to quickly downshift to school mode) but it’s better than the alternative. Huge kudos for Superintendent Shuldiner for being the adult in the room and breaking through the performative politics that were going on. We need more leaders like him in Seattle!

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