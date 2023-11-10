BIZNOTE: Viscon Cellars releases two new vintages of longtime favorites

Still deciding what to do tonight? You can visit the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room and try two just-released Washington red wines that are both new and not-so-new:

(Photo courtesy Viscon Cellars)

Winemaker Ben Viscon explains, “These are new vintages of some of our longtime customer favorites – our new 2021 Heart Box Red Merlot, and our 2021 Rhyme and Reason Syrah.” The Viscon Cellars tasting room – where you can also enjoy wine by the glass – is at 5910 California SW, open 5-9 pm tonight and 1 pm-6 pm tomorrow (Saturday, November 11).