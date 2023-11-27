THEATER: ‘Scenes About Teens’ musical at Chief Sealth IHS this Friday and Saturday

The renaissance of Chief Sealth International High School‘s drama program continues – this time with a “musical extravaganza”! This Friday and Saturday, “Scenes About Teens” takes the stage at CSIHS. If you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the details:

Following the wonderfully successful reinstatement of the drama program at Chief Sealth International High School last year with our production of “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, produced with the help of over 50 students and staff members, we are building on that success this year with three productions.

With the support of West Seattle-based BAYFEST Youth Theatre and the surrounding community, the Chief Sealth Drama Company is taking full advantage of the musical talent that already has a strong presence at the school, with our fall production that we are calling “Scenes About Teens: A Musical Extravaganza!”

The show features the full short musical “21 Chump Street” by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), as well as excerpts from four other great American musicals, all tied together by scenes and narration. They explore the love, grief, anger, joy, and challenges that teens face everywhere, and make for an emotion- and laughter-filled time in the theater. All the music will be performed live by faculty and student members of the school bands and orchestra.

15 cast members supported by 35+ student costume designers, musicians, set builders, and technical support have been working diligently since September under the guide of a team of faculty and professional directors, designers, and choreographers. Performances will be held in the large Chief Sealth Theater, which features wonderful acoustics, comfortable seating, and is physically accessible.

This show is appropriate for all ages, and we encourage the community to not only experience the amazing work of our students and staff, but to also support the drama program at Chief Sealth as we continue to build this exciting program.