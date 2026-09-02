FOLLOWUP: More speed bumps soon for Harbor Avenue

Thanks to Daniel for the tip! SDOT confirms that installation is approaching for seven more speed bumps – technically, speed cushions – planned for Harbor Avenue, between Seacrest and the bridge – five of them east/south of Jack Block Park – along with other traffic-calming changes. Here’s the map and notice mailed to area residents:

What are the changes we’re making?

On Harbor Ave SW between California Way SW and SW Spokane St, we will install safety upgrades to calm traffic and make the street safer for people walking, rolling, and biking. These will include:

• Speed cushions (speed humps with wheel cutouts for large vehicles such as buses and emergency response vehicles)

• Narrowing vehicle lane widths and widening the parking lane to visually narrow the roadway

• Adding painted medians

• Trimming vegetation to improve visibility of street lights and signs

When will construction happen, and how long will it take?

We are planning to install these improvements by end of 2026. We anticipate this work to be completed over a couple of weekends. Please note this work is weather dependent and subject to change.

How will construction impact you?

During construction, you can expect lane reductions while crews stripe the roadway and install speed cushions and painted median islands. Some driveways may be impacted temporarily and you may see some parking restrictions while the work is happening.

Project funding

This project is funded by the Seattle Transportation Levy that was approved by Seattle voters in 2024.

The Arterial Traffic Calming program is part of Vision Zero at the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). We work on projects that help people travel at safer speeds. Street design interventions to help us reach safe speeds is one of the core elements of our Vision Zero Safe System Approach.