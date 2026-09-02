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FOLLOWUP: More speed bumps soon for Harbor Avenue

September 2, 2026 12:52 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks to Daniel for the tip! SDOT confirms that installation is approaching for seven more speed bumps – technically, speed cushions – planned for Harbor Avenue, between Seacrest and the bridge – five of them east/south of Jack Block Park – along with other traffic-calming changes. Here’s the map and notice mailed to area residents:

What are the changes we’re making?

On Harbor Ave SW between California Way SW and SW Spokane St, we will install safety upgrades to calm traffic and make the street safer for people walking, rolling, and biking. These will include:
• Speed cushions (speed humps with wheel cutouts for large vehicles such as buses and emergency response vehicles)
• Narrowing vehicle lane widths and widening the parking lane to visually narrow the roadway
• Adding painted medians
• Trimming vegetation to improve visibility of street lights and signs

When will construction happen, and how long will it take?
We are planning to install these improvements by end of 2026. We anticipate this work to be completed over a couple of weekends. Please note this work is weather dependent and subject to change.

How will construction impact you?
During construction, you can expect lane reductions while crews stripe the roadway and install speed cushions and painted median islands. Some driveways may be impacted temporarily and you may see some parking restrictions while the work is happening.

Project funding
This project is funded by the Seattle Transportation Levy that was approved by Seattle voters in 2024.

The Arterial Traffic Calming program is part of Vision Zero at the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). We work on projects that help people travel at safer speeds. Street design interventions to help us reach safe speeds is one of the core elements of our Vision Zero Safe System Approach.

We reported back in February on the plan for more traffic calming in this area, as one of SDOT’s Transportation Levy projects for West Seattle

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20 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: More speed bumps soon for Harbor Avenue"

  • Jeff S September 2, 2026 (12:55 pm)
    Reply

    Yaaaas! Needed this for years! Love it, forcing slow downs for everyone but the bus! 

  • MrWest September 2, 2026 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    its going to take 20 mins to drive down harbor ave 

    • Ryan September 2, 2026 (6:21 pm)
      Reply

      And I’m going to enjoy every minute of that beautiful drive.

  • Admiral2009 September 2, 2026 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    It would be nice if there was a gap where bike riders ride in the street.  The way the City installs them the speed bumps adversely impact bike riders.

    • Hunk September 2, 2026 (2:19 pm)
      Reply

      Generally I agree but not applicable here since there’s a separated bike path. Elsewhere, putting a cut in the bump for bikes sounds great, but would need to come with a hard barrier to keep cars from swerving into the bike lane to take advantage of it

    • North Admiral Cyclist September 2, 2026 (2:33 pm)
      Reply

      Glad to see these going in. In this location, the street “narrowing” with a painted line is probably OK.  The bicycle riders are not riding on the street, but are on the adjacent Alki Trail (bike path) for the most part.  The main safety problem for bikes and peds is caused by “daylighting” at driveways.  That is, when cars park too close to driveways and drivers shooting in and out don’t look for, or see bikes or pedestrians on the Alki Trail.

      • Foop September 2, 2026 (10:44 pm)
        Reply

        Fwiw I ride the road because the path by don armeni is in poor condition and I’m busier days the path become crowded and unpredictable. Often the road is very predictable and flatter.

  • Liz September 2, 2026 (1:55 pm)
    Reply

    Those  increase the noise dramatically ! 

    • Hunk September 2, 2026 (3:00 pm)
      Reply

      Nope, fast cars increase noise significantly. Slower cars are quieter.

      • Comment September 2, 2026 (5:17 pm)
        Reply

        You would think, not for mod cars

      • Brandon September 2, 2026 (5:45 pm)
        Reply

        My car loudly revs each and every time I have to go over the bumps. Kinda how accelerating works opposed to cruising at the same speed.

        • Curious George September 2, 2026 (8:06 pm)
          Reply

          Brandon – if I center my car over the bumps there is a slight up and down and my foot on the gas pedal doesn’t move. 

      • TZ September 2, 2026 (5:51 pm)
        Reply

        I would agree with Hunk if we were talking about steady-speed traffic, because slower traffic is generally quieter. But speed cushions create deceleration and acceleration zones. Vehicles get quieter as they decelerate approaching a cushion, but can create localized increases in engine and exhaust noise as they accelerate afterward. So I agree with Liz because speed cushions can increase noise locally, even while reducing speeds and potentially reducing average noise along the broader corridor. There are references supporting this, if a walk down Alki Trail isn’t convincing enough: Salt Lake City Traffic Calming Toolkit; Kokowski & Makarewicz, Predicted Effects of a Speed Bump on Light Vehicle Noise.

    • K September 2, 2026 (6:45 pm)
      Reply

      You live on an arterial.  It’s going to be noisy.  The folks on 16th have survived just fine with their speed cushions, and you will too.

  • Jack September 2, 2026 (2:52 pm)
    Reply

    The problem I have witnessed over and over again, everyday. A lot of the motorcycle riders use the gaps in the speed bumps to pass other vehicles at high rates of speed, choosing to go to the inside or outside of other vehicles obeying the speed limit.  Many are going 60, 70 mph, especially on dry days. Speed bumps are nice, but some law enforcement is what is really needed also. Lived on Alki Ave SW, 12 years, one thing I’ve not seen, BLUE FLASHING LIGHTS and someone pulled over getting a ticket.

  • West Side September 2, 2026 (5:00 pm)
    Reply

    Speed pillows are a joke. Just make them full width. 

  • aa September 2, 2026 (6:30 pm)
    Reply

    I know they are important but driving that stretch is agony. It has always been slow with drivers looking around and now they are slowing down for the bumps too.  I find if I drive at a slow pace there is no need to slow down , just drive over slow and steady and keep going.  No need for big slow downs and accelerations.  Recently I was behind someone who would slow down , drive around the bump, and go forward. Over and over! 

  • Jack September 2, 2026 (8:39 pm)
    Reply

    West Side, you are so correct. If they don’t go full width, the loud obnoxious un-muffled Harley’s and screamingly loud Ninja style bikes will continue to travel at 60, 70 MPH. Passing cars on both the inside and outside and extreme speeds. They are making a joke about breaking the law. WHY, because there is ZERO enforcement of traffic laws by SPD! ZERO!

  • Citizen Joe September 2, 2026 (9:49 pm)
    Reply

    Great! Now install them on 35th St between Morgan and Avalon.

    • ToFastImFuriois September 2, 2026 (11:20 pm)
      Reply

      +1 for 35th speed bumps. The racing down 35th at night is obnoxious. And 35th is always cited as a “get away” routes from High Point shootings. 

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