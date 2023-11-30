WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Saturday open house, holiday giving at Tilden School

(Tilden School photo – Giving Tree after first day – it’s being replenished daily)

Two notes from independent K-5 Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) – first, a reminder that if you’re school-shopping for next year. Tilden welcomes you to its next Open House this Saturday (December 2), 10 am-noon. Head of school Dr. Jorge Olaf Nelson says, “Folks can stop by, have a coffee and a scone and meet our wonderful faculty and staff and learn about our program at Tilden School.”

Also, he shares an update on the school’s holiday-giving drive, which includes the “giving tree” shown above:

Our parents have organized a warm clothing drive which has already raised hundreds of pounds of clothes for children. WestSide Baby was blown away by our Give Joy drive and said we were “the best one ever!” For a small school we really gave in a BIG way! By the numbers:

34 bags donated

204.9 lbs overall

34 winter coats

12 raincoats

29 pairs of warm shoes

20 sets of PJs

33 pairs of pants

10 pairs of snow pants

204 tops/sweatshirts/sweaters

42 hats

29 pairs of mittens

24 sets of socks

Plus one bagful of the following uncounted; books, toys, baby gear, scarfs, stuffies and learning toys. All items were re-bagged into the same item groupings, to help the volunteers process the donations more efficiently. Parents have also organized a Giving Tree and we are now gathering toys to be distributed soon to Mary’s Place Seattle. Such a wonderful group of dedicated parents at Tilden School. The tree is being restocked on a daily basis. We are so grateful for their kind support.

If you’d like to donate to Mary’s Place too, the link is here; you can also have your own WestSide Baby Joy Drive (as explained in our Holiday Guide) – here’s how.