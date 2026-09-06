CLOSURE UPDATE: West Seattle YMCA reopening delayed one day; Fauntleroy hours added

Thanks for the tip. West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) members have received word that the main-building closure in The Triangle will last one day longer than planned. The announcement says plumbing repairs are taking extra time, so they now plan to reopen the main building on Wednesday (September 9). To compensate, on Tuesday they’ll open the Fauntleroy branch from 5 am to 9 pm for members’ use. As announced earlier this week, both branches have been closed this week for a variety of maintenance work and upgrades (as have some other Y branches in the region).