HAPPENING NOW: Rain City Clay’s 5-day holiday show/sale begins

From whimsical – like Kayla Jackson‘s creations, above – to ethereal, like Doris Anderson‘s work below, a wide range of art comprises Rain City Clay‘s holiday show and sale, which opened tonight and continues through Tuesday.

Some of the artists are there too for tonight’s opening party – including Kate Hoffman:

Rain City Clay is in Arbor Heights, at 4208 SW 100th. You can check out the holiday show/sale until 8 pm tonight, 1-5 pm both days this weekend, and 2-7 pm Monday and Tuesday! Other art shows/makers markets are happening tonight and tomorrow too – see our West Seattle Holiday Guide for the full list.