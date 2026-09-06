COUNTDOWN: 12 days to West Seattle Wine Walk. Here are the winery/business matchups!

You might call it the first big event of fall in The Junction, though it’ll be a few days before the official arrival of autumn: The next West Seattle Wine Walk is happening Friday, September 18, and if you don’t have your ticket(s) yet, you might not want to wait much longer, as it often sells out. Here are the 30+ winery/business pairings announced by the West Seattle Junction Association:

Aluel Cellars – Paperboat Booksellers

Argonne Cellars – Oona

Brainstorm Cellars – Top Pot Doughnuts

Cairdeas Winery – Arthur Murray

Castle & Crown Cellars – Next to Nature

Category 5 – Rush Hour

Cloudlift Cellars – Bakery Nouveau

Cotes de Ciel – Menashe Jewelers

Darby Winery – Darby Tasting Room

Dineen Vineyards – Brocante Beach House

Dossier Wine Collective – Capers

Dunham Cellars – The Hydrant

Hyatt Vineyards – Hotwire Coffee

J. Bookwalter Wines – Industrious

Julian Margot Winery – Windermere

La Maisonnette des Artistes – Molly Moon’s

Lagana Cellars – By & By Skate Shop

Mansion Creek Cellars – John L Scott

Marrowstone Vineyards – Cherry Consignment

Mercer Wine Estates – And Arlen

Nine Hats Wines – Vain

Patterson Cellars – Carmilias’

Red Stitch Wine – Escape Artist

Sequelae Cellars – Mystery Made

Sleight of Hand Cellars – Easy Street

Structure Cellars – Emerald Water Anglers

Supermassive Cellars – Industrious

T2 Cellars – Fourth Emerald Games

Viscon Cellars – Gene Juarez

WeRise – Jet City Labs

Wilridge Winery – A La Mode Pies

Your $40 (plus processing fee) Wine Walk ticket gets you 14 one-ounce pours at whichever participants you choose to visit between 5 pm and 9 pm that night. Tasting glass and tote bag are included too, and bottle purchases during the Wine Walk are tax-free. Tickets are available here right now.