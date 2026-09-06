COUNTDOWN: 12 days to West Seattle Wine Walk. Here are the winery/business matchups!

You might call it the first big event of fall in The Junction, though it’ll be a few days before the official arrival of autumn: The next West Seattle Wine Walk is happening Friday, September 18, and if you don’t have your ticket(s) yet, you might not want to wait much longer, as it often sells out. Here are the 30+ winery/business pairings announced by the West Seattle Junction Association:
Aluel Cellars – Paperboat Booksellers
Argonne Cellars – Oona
Brainstorm Cellars – Top Pot Doughnuts
Cairdeas Winery – Arthur Murray
Castle & Crown Cellars – Next to Nature
Category 5 – Rush Hour
Cloudlift Cellars – Bakery Nouveau
Cotes de Ciel – Menashe Jewelers
Darby Winery – Darby Tasting Room
Dineen Vineyards – Brocante Beach House
Dossier Wine Collective – Capers
Dunham Cellars – The Hydrant
Hyatt Vineyards – Hotwire Coffee
J. Bookwalter Wines – Industrious
Julian Margot Winery – Windermere
La Maisonnette des Artistes – Molly Moon’s
Lagana Cellars – By & By Skate Shop
Mansion Creek Cellars – John L Scott
Marrowstone Vineyards – Cherry Consignment
Mercer Wine Estates – And Arlen
Nine Hats Wines – Vain
Patterson Cellars – Carmilias’
Red Stitch Wine – Escape Artist
Sequelae Cellars – Mystery Made
Sleight of Hand Cellars – Easy Street
Structure Cellars – Emerald Water Anglers
Supermassive Cellars – Industrious
T2 Cellars – Fourth Emerald Games
Viscon Cellars – Gene Juarez
WeRise – Jet City Labs
Wilridge Winery – A La Mode Pies
Your $40 (plus processing fee) Wine Walk ticket gets you 14 one-ounce pours at whichever participants you choose to visit between 5 pm and 9 pm that night. Tasting glass and tote bag are included too, and bottle purchases during the Wine Walk are tax-free. Tickets are available here right now.
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