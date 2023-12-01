BIZNOTE: Delridge Grocery Co-op serving up fruit and vegetable deals with Cascadia Produce

(Photos courtesy Delridge Grocery Co-op)

Healthy food at low prices! Go to the Delridge Grocery Co-op (5444 Delridge Way SW) starting at 3 pm today for major produce deals – the DGC announcement explains:

This weekend, the Delridge Grocery Co-op (DGC) is partnering with Cascadia Produce to offer its neighbors some special deals on produce. Owned and operated by Delridge residents (and DGC owner-members) Jillian Moore and Jeremy Vrablik, Cascadia is part of the Seattle Good Business Network’s Good Food Exchange program, which is working to distribute surplus or recovered food to businesses and organizations.

These produce items are sent to Cascadia after being rejected by groceries for a number of reasons — peppers were too small, stores were overstocked, or temperature was off by 1-2 degrees. Yet these are still usable, healthy packages of fruits, vegetables, and greens, and Jeremy and Jill are passionate about keeping good food on plates and out of the landfill.

The DGC will be offering a selection of items that Cascadia has procured this week and selling them at discounted prices, including:

• Strawberries (Foxy brand, 16-ounce) — $2.99 (compare at $8.99)

• Raspberries (Driscolls brand, 6-ounce) — $2.99 (compare at $5.29)

• Organic Spinach and Arugula (Earthbound Farm brand, 16-ounce tubs) — $2.99 (compare at $6.99)

• Sweet Mini Peppers (Dolce brand, 16-ounce) — $1.99 (compare at $4.99)

All are welcome to shop at the DGC, but this is also our monthly Discount Weekend when Co-op owner-members (who have paid into their ownership share) receive a 10% discount on all in-store purchases (December 1-3). You can also shop for holiday gifts from local artisans, including pottery from The Clay Cauldron and hot sauce from Bootsie’s Sauce Co.

Come check out your neighborhood grocery and #shopthecoopfirst this weekend! The all-volunteer DGC is located at 5444 Delridge Way SW, and is open Friday 3–7, Saturday 9:30–3, Sunday 11–3, Monday 3–7, and Tuesday 3–7.