WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire in North Admiral

Police investigated gunfire in North Admiral around 2 am today. According to archived police radio, a witness called 911 to say they saw someone in a “dark gray Cadillac sedan” fire at a Tesla Cybertruck at Hamilton Viewpoint, about 20 minutes before they called. Police subsequently reported finding at least one shell casing at the park entrance at California/Palm, and finding someone asleep in a parked Cybertruck nearby, uninjured. The witness did not provide a description of whoever was in the Cadillac but reported it was last seen southbound on California.