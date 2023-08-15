TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, August 15th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The National Weather Service‘s heat alert remains in effect until late Wednesday night. Today’s forecast: Sunny, high in the upper 80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:05 am; sunset will be at 8:22 pm.

VICE PRESIDENT’S VISIT

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle for a few hours today. Her published schedule starts with 11:10 am arrival at Boeing Field, from which she heads to McKinstry in Georgetown for a noon speech; after that, it’s off to a campaign fundraiser (unannounced location), and her departure from Boeing Field is expected just after 3:30 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!