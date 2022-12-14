TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 14th.

WEATHER

Partly sunny forecast today, high in the low 40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is still down buses for repairs – they tell us three of the 126 have been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon (more info in a separate story later) – so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-So is WSF’s Triangle Route – check here for alerts/updates.

CLOSURE ALERT

10 pm Friday night to 5 am Saturday morning, the Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

New Delridge cameras: As reported Saturday, three have been added, four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.