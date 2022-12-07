TRANSIT ALERT: Metro suspending some routes for the rest of the day

In the wake of the removal of 126 buses from service – as first reported here last night – Metro has just announced it’s suspending some routes for the rest of today. They’re not all in West Seattle, but we’re publishing the full list in case others affect you off-peninsula: 9, 15, 17, 18, 29, 55, 56, 57, 64, 111, 114, 121, 125, 162, 177, 214, 301, 304 & 330. However, Metro adds this caveat, “Due to the fluid nature of the situation, a small number of trips may run on routes that are temporarily suspended.” Meantime, we’re still awaiting answers to some follow-up questions about the bus-removal situation.