HAPPENING NOW: Holiday edition of West Seattle Art Walk

5:38 PM: That’s Gretchen Flickinger, one of seven artists showing their work tonight at CAPERS in The Junction (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor). CAPERS is one of the Junction venues where you can both enjoy a West Seattle Art Walk reception and late shopping (a holiday-season Thursday tradition in The Junction) tonight. And watch for Santa, who’s roaming (if you don’t catch him on the street tonight, CAPERS is hosting him for photos 8:30-11 am this Saturday and next). Lots of other Art Walk venues to browse – go here for the spotlights – and The Art of Music concerts coming up at 6 pm (CAPERS is hosting one of them).

6:32 PM: The photo above is from the Wild at Heart pop-up at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) – featuring stonecast candles and bowls. (Buy a medium or large bowl, get a small bowl for free.) Also at WSG tonight, orca photography by Brittany Noelle.