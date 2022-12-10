New traffic cameras for Delridge Way, and more to come

SDOT finally has traffic cameras for Delridge Way. We noticed them appear on the SDOT Travelers’ Map recently, but at the time they were only partially functional – no default still image, only visible if you chose “video” from the map windows; they’ve since become fully functional. They’re at Genesee (above), Oregon (1st below), and Orchard (2nd below), and SDOT tells us four more are planned.

The next four, according to SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali, will be at “Delridge Way SW & SW Henderson St; Delridge Way SW & SW Holden Street; Delridge Way SW & SW Juneau St; and Delridge Way SW & SW Thistle Street.” She says they hope to have those cameras operational by early February.

Still no word on whether or when a few key cameras that have been down for months – such as Highland Park Way/Holden and the second camera atop the high bridge – will return. (We keep asking.)