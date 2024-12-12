West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

42℉

UPDATE: 'Rescue extrication' response on West Marginal Way SW

December 12, 2024 6:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:23 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “rescue extrication” response to the 4800 block of West Marginal Way. We don’t know if it’s related to the earlier report of a crash – the address checks to the same area. Rescuers arriving in the area are saying “all the occupants appear to be OK.” Updates to come.

6:25 PM: SFD now says no one needs to be extricated, so they’re downsizing. the response – but West Marginal Way SW is blocked both ways because of the response, so avoid the area.

6:43 PM: Officers told dispatch that southbound traffic is flowing again.

