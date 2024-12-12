VIDEO: Admiral coyote sightings

Two Admiral-area coyote sightings:

TODAY: This report and video are from Katie:

Coyote sighting near College Street Ravine, 51st Ave SW and College St. Careful walking through the ravine today!

TUESDAY: Another reader reported, “My friend heard something & his dog’s ears perked up. He looked outside to see two coyotes in his yard. They walked around the yard, down the stairs and headed north on Victoria Ave SW at 3:15 AM.”

COEXISTING WITH COYOTES: We share periodic sighting reports for awareness, not alarm. You can best help them keep their distance by not providing food (which means, don’t leave small domestic animals unattended, or unsecured garbage, etc.). Here’s one place to read more about avoiding coyote conflicts!