SDOT’s new director tours Fauntleroy

(WSB photos)

Even before starting his job, SDOT‘s new director Greg Spotts (above left) invited people from neighborhoods around the city to ask him to visit for “listening tours” – and the Fauntleroy Community Association did just that. This morning, Spotts made good on his promise, despite the snow (he’d originallu been booked to visit a few weeks ago, but even snowier weather forced a postponement). He and SDOT’s interim transportation-operations director Dusty Rasmussen spent more than an hour getting a firsthand look at some of Fauntleroy’s transportation challenges, which the FCA has long been nagging the city about. The tour started in the north Lincoln Park parking lot, where Spotts declared that he’s passionate about streets along parks, observing that this particular park entrance isn’t particularly welcoming to “non-vehicle arrivals.” FCA president Mike Dey talked about the ferry traffic that queues up in the afternoon and on weekends, and how some drivers flout the rules that are. supposed to keep the parking lane clear during peak hours. Others pull midblock U-turns and there was talk of whether a hardened center line might prevent that. Crossing Fauntleroy is a challenge at some spots along the park, too.

From the park, they headed southbound on Fauntleroy to the ferry dock, where the main challenge happens in bursts – getting 120 vehicles (the capacity of the ferries usually on the route) out at a time. A public-safety officer is there to direct traffic some of the time; there’s also been talk of a signal, though Dey noted that the FCA doesn’t support that. He also mentioned the planned terminal/dock replacement, and a quarter-century-old city resolution opposing expansion of the dock. Continuing south, next stop was the Endolyne business district.

There’s been some traffic calming here, after previous pushes by the FCA – more pedestrian features have been applied to the 45th/Wildwood intersection, and 45th has some speed humps. One remaining major point of concern – the hill to/from Marine View Drive and chronic downhill speeding. Spotts observed that it “looks like a ramp.”

After a stop at Wildwood Market for warm beverages, the group was planning to continue eastbound to the Fauntleroy Church/YMCA/Schoolhouse stretch of California SW – which can be perilous for pedestrians. We had to drop out before then, with another scheduled event to cover. We did hear Spotts make one commitment along the way – he promised to come back in January/February for a better look at some of the conditions Dey had mentioned.

P.S. If you’re in Fauntleroy and want to get involved with the FCA, they meet second Tuesdays at the schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 7 pm; you can watch via livestream, too – info’s at fauntleroy.net.