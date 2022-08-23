West Seattle, Washington

23 Tuesday

80℉

Your chance to show SDOT’s new director around

August 23, 2022 2:55 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Though Greg Spotts has yet to be confirmed as SDOT director, he starts work – initially as interim director – in a few weeks, and SDOT is already inviting people/organizations to request the opportunity to take him on a tour. (When Mayor Bruce Harrell introduced him last month, Spotts said he intended to start with a “listening tour,” and this is apparently the first step.) Spotts gave a short self-introductory speech to the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee last week; you can see it here, 16 minutes into the meeting. If you want to be part of a tour, here’s how to send your request.

3 Replies to "Your chance to show SDOT's new director around"

  • Revilo August 23, 2022 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    I just signed up to give Greg a tour from the front seat of my truck.  I’m really hoping SDOT will be receptive to this tour of the good, the bad and the ugly of Seattle transportation through the lens of a regular working class stiff.  He may have wished he had the opportunity for this tour prior to taking the position. 

  • Derek August 23, 2022 (3:28 pm)
    Reply

    Is he going to promote public transit and expediting ST3 so we can get the train over here??

    • WSB August 23, 2022 (3:53 pm)
      Reply

      As we reported previously, he said he is excited to be joining SDOT as light rail expands in the city, and LA light rail is one of the large projects he had some involvement with during his time in the LA Mayor’s Office.

