Your chance to show SDOT’s new director around

Though Greg Spotts has yet to be confirmed as SDOT director, he starts work – initially as interim director – in a few weeks, and SDOT is already inviting people/organizations to request the opportunity to take him on a tour. (When Mayor Bruce Harrell introduced him last month, Spotts said he intended to start with a “listening tour,” and this is apparently the first step.) Spotts gave a short self-introductory speech to the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee last week; you can see it here, 16 minutes into the meeting. If you want to be part of a tour, here’s how to send your request.