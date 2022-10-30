West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, more Hallo-weekend events, and what else is up for your Sunday

Fall’s biggest festival is hours away. That tops the first part of our Sunday list – events from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 am-5 pm, rain or shine, it’s the return of the full in-person festival including business trick-or-treating – look for merchants with black/orange balloons. The festival is closing streets in addition to the regular Farmers’ Market closure, so California is closed Oregon to Edmunds, and SW Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. Key schedule points:

11 am – Costume parade starting at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska)

11:30 am – Trick-or-treating and free family activities.

Noon-2 pm – Chili cookoff on SW corner of California/Alaska – $10 gets you a taste of each entry and a chance to vote, benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank

Noon – Cornhole tournament for 32 preregistered teams

Noon, 1:30, 3:30 – Main-stage music (California/Alaska)

12:45 pm – Mural unveiling (main stage)

1 pm – Pie-eating contest (main stage)

1:30 pm – Story time (kids’ area)

2:30 pm – Square dancing

5 pm – Cornhole winners announced

We’ll be covering the festival live from the Info Booth, with updates throughout the day. See you there!

UNDERWATER PUMPKIN CARVING: 8 am-1:30 pm at Alki Beach, divers welcome to join – details here.

WITCHES & WIZARDS PADDLE: 11 am from north beach at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – bring your own board – details in our calendar listing.

HALLOWEEN ‘KIDS EAT FREE’: 11 am-9 pm, dine-in or drive-thru at Pecos Pit-West Seattle (35th/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor), and kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an entree by someone accompanying them.

WHITE CENTER TRICK-OR-TREATING: Business trick-or-treating in White Center, primarily along 16th SW south of Roxbury, 1-5 pm.

SPOOKOUT 2022: 3-7 pm, brought to you by the people who led a community campaign to save their streetcorner tree north of Solstice Park – must email for appointment – our calendar listing explains.

LIGHT SHOW: Music-synched lights presented by West Seattle Yuletide, 6-9:30 pm, 38th SW between Dakota and Genesee.

NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE: Spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm. No admission charge, but charity donations requested. Details here.

YARD SHOW: “Halloween frights” with lights, sounds, ghosts at at 5206 23rd Ave SW.

STORE PARTY: After-Hours Halloween Party, all ages, at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7-10 pm. “Costumes encouraged!”

That’s it for Halloween listings. Now, the second part of today’s list, from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

BIRD WALK: 9 am at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton), preregistration required – link and details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Same location and same time even though the Harvest Festival is happening too – 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Co-housed Alki UCC and Kol HaNeshamah (6115 SW Hinds) team up for a walk-up Blessing of the Animals, noon-1 pm with Rabbi Sabine and Pastor Emily – details are in our calendar listing.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Last day to see the monthlong display of community-contributed art at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open noon-5 pm today.

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER: 1-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), part of today’s proceeds will go to the Madison Middle School PTSA – tell them that’s why you’re there! (And yes, the Seahawks game will be on if you want to watch.)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly meeting, 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has info on what they’re discussing this month.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!