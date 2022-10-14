HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Nightfall Orphanage’ returns, new location

That’s the trailer for one of West Seattle’s spookiest Halloween shows, “Nightfall Orphanage.” It’s back this year, but at a new location, and its run soft-opens tonight. Here’s the announcement:

THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF WONDER

The Halloween season is at hand, and the veil between this world and the Radiant Twilight grows thin as the ethereal echos of Nightfall Orphanage materialize in its NEW WEST SEATTLE LOCATION.

Admission is free and Nightfall Orphanage will be accepting non-perishable food donations for West Seattle Food Bank and monetary contributions for Washington’s National Park Fund. As Nightfall Orphanage is a neighborhood home haunt for charity; we ask that you please be respectful of the community.

Please check the website before attending for information and to explore the lore of Nightfall Orphanage. Dates, times, and realities are subject to change.

All are welcome who would welcome others.

Please give generously to our charities.

Nightfall Orphanage may be too intense for some younger guests. Parental discretion is advised.

New Location:

4544 51st Place SW

THERE IS NO HAUNT PARKING ON 51st PLACE. Please park on a nearby side street.

October 14,15 (Soft Open*)

October 21,22,28,29,30

7 pm-10 pm

October 31st HALLOWEEN

7 pm-10:30 pm

*The table is set and dinner is served but some things might still be in the oven.