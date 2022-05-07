WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list of events and reminders to start the weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK NOTE: The I-5 lane closures south of downtown are NOT happening this weekend.

FREE FIT4MOM CLASSES: In honor of Mother’s Day weekend! Two at 7:30 am, one at 9 am; register here.

2 FUNDRAISER PLANT SALES: 9 am-3 pm at 3703 SW 107th, help support a Lung Force Walk Seattle team; 10 am-5 pm at 13257 5th Ave SW in Burien, support Weed Warriors’ restoration work at the Myers Way Parcels.

FREE SHREDDING: John L. Scott Westwood Real Estate (WSB sponsor) sponsors free shredding for you, 10 am-noon in the northwest lot at Westwood Village and hopes you’ll bring non-perishable food and/or money for the White Center Food Bank.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: Celebrate spring flowers at the garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-4 pm, with performances including a Lion Dance at noon, and more.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

WORLD MUSIC AT ROXHILL PARK: 11 am-7 pm, free performances in the park (29th/Barton) – see the lineup in our calendar listing.

VISIT A FIRE STATION: All five in West Seattle are open for visits 11 am-1 pm as part of Neighbor Day. Our calendar listing has the locations.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: Enjoy it at West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish (4850 California SW; WSB sponsor) – see what they’re offering here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: 5-7 pm at Princess & the Bear Winery (309 S. Cloverdale) – no cover.

OPEN MIC: You can perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Levi Said at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

‘ALMA’ AT ARTSWEST: First time Benjamin Benne‘s play is being performed in Seattle! 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

TOM COLLIER QUARTET: 7:30 pm, they “reimagine” The Rolling Stones at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – email ASAP to see if there’s still room!

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Third weekend continues for Twelfth Night Productions’ musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!