FOLLOWUP: Playground work under way for YMCA’s new Westwood Village preschool/day-care center

While on an errand at Westwood Village this morning, we noticed the work under way in the parking lot immediately south of the Post Office. That’s for the playground that’ll be used by kids from the new preschool/day-care center that the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is opening nearby. We first reported on the preschool plan almost exactly two years ago; back in November, we published a look inside the space as the remodeling work approached completion. The center will serve more than 120 kids when fully enrolled. We’re checking on the latest projection for when it’ll open.