West Seattle YMCA to open new preschool space at Westwood Village

After losing some space in Seattle Public Schools facilities, the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) has been working to find more new preschool space – and is finally ready to announce it’s planning a new Early Learning Center at Westwood Village. Here’s the Y’s announcement:

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is expanding early learning programs in King County with a new center in West Seattle, expected to open in January 2021. The YMCA Early Learning Center at West Seattle, located at 2600 SW Barton Street in the Westwood Village Shopping Center, will serve 124 families from birth to five years.

For over 30 years, the Y’s values-based preschool program in West Seattle has helped kids learn essential cognitive, social, and physical skills that are the building blocks for successful adulthood. The Y is proud to build on their tradition of empowering our youngest learners.

The YMCA of Greater Seattle thanks the Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Department of Children Youth and Families for funding $800,000 of the construction costs through the Early Learning Facilities Program. The Early Learning Facilities program supports Washington’s commitment of developing high-quality early learning opportunities for children across the State of Washington.

“We already know the impact that quality early education can have on kids, it means they start reading earlier and begin to grasp math and science concepts before they start elementary school so they can hit the ground running.” said Loria Yeadon, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle. “We believe that child care shouldn’t bankrupt families, and that child care can, and should be integrated into the family and community circles. By expanding child care in West Seattle, we’re expanding opportunities for kids for years to come.”

The Y is where everyone is welcome. The YMCA of Greater Seattle is committed to access for all kids regardless of financial circumstances and stands behind that by raising funds annually to bridge the gap for families. The Y accepts State of Washington Working Connections Child Care and City of Seattle subsidies with no enrollment caps.

The Y is a leader in youth development and in helping to ensure all kids have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. For more information on the new YMCA Early Learning Center at West Seattle or to sign up for the interest list, please visit seattleymca.org/ws-elc