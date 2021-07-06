WHITE CENTER FIRE: Cleaning up and carrying on. Plus – ways you can help

(Also published on partner site White Center Now)

(West Seattle Blog/White Center Now photos by Patrick Sand)

36+ hours after the devastating fire in the heart of White Center’s business district, we found determined business owners at work this afternoon, cleaning up and carrying on. Above, La Tipica Oaxaqueña was doing business outside their fire-damaged space.

Out front of the LumberYard Bar, where investigators say the fire started in the basement (though as of this afternoon they still hadn’t announced exactly how), we found proprietors Nathan and Michale:

They told us they’re grateful for the overwhelming support they’ve received, including crowdfunding that’s already maxed out at $100,000+. They told us they’re determined to stay in White Center, though they’re looking around for a new space.

Also seen on 16th: A county inspector:

The county was working to determine which spaces were safe to reoccupy and which were not. Those that aren’t will have to get an independent engineer to assess safety once repairs have been made.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: As mentioned above, the LumberYard has maxed out on GoFundMe – but other campaigns have not. Here are links:

*Here’s one for the Boxing Gym

*Here’s one for staff of the affected businesses

*Here’s one for Nuggi, a boba-tea shop that was opening soon

*Here’s one for La Tipica Oaxaqueña

*Here’s one for Dottie’s Doublewide (that page notes it had new owners who were preparing to reopen)

Also benefiting the new owners of Dottie’s, Endolyne Joe’s in West Seattle (9261 45th SW) plans to donate 50 percent of its 4-9 pm proceeds this Thursday (July 8th).

Other fundraisers? Please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!