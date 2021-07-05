West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: City, county team up to fight White Center business-building fire

July 5, 2021 1:54 am
1:54 AM: Big Seattle Fire response for what’s described as a structure fire at 16th and Roxbury. We’re on our way to find out more.

2:07 AM: The fire is being fought by King County units as well as SFD, per radio communication – we’re still waiting for word from our crew regarding the fire’s specific location, as the real-time log has not been updated beyond “16th/Roxbury.”

2:29 AM: The public-information officer on scene tells us it’s in the commercial building on the west side of 16th just south of Roxbury. Still trying to determine which business(es).

2:37 AM: Our photographer has confirmed the building that holds Lumberyard Bar and Rat City Tattoo is involved. We’re told a city crew was first on scene of this – Engine 11 (based in Highland Park) was on a medical call a short distance north on 16th when someone ran up and told them a building was on fire.

3:10 AM: The fire’s not entirely out yet – firefighters are still dealing with hotspots and trying to ensure the fire hasn’t spread. No reports of injuries, and it’s too soon for the investigation to begin into the cause.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: City, county team up to fight White Center business-building fire"

  • Elson alegría July 5, 2021 (2:03 am)
    I saw the flames from my house. 

  • Fakishki July 5, 2021 (2:25 am)
    Is it clear what building it is? Looks like rat city tattoo / dottie’s / lumber yard area.

    • WSB July 5, 2021 (2:31 am)
      That vicinity is all we know so far from talking to the PIO, still trying to safely get close enough for a more precise location.

      • WSB July 5, 2021 (2:34 am)
        Update: The fire is centered in the Lumberyard. Adding a closer photo SFD has just tweeted. (Added: Actually the added photo is from our crew, after they were able to get closer. The same building in which the fire is centered holds Rat City Tattoo.)

  • Fakishki July 5, 2021 (2:42 am)
    oh no.no no no😔

