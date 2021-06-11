WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! Cloudy, showery outlook for today.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – As this week wraps up, next week’s outlook is due out today. SW Thistle east of Delridge remains closed.

SW Yancy – So does SW Yancy west of 28th, with a new projected reopening date of June 19th.

99 Tunnel – Closed tonight for maintenance.

FERRIES/BUSES

No bus changes. For ferries, the Triangle Route is set to get a third boat starting today.

(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

445th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 22nd week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.