FERRY ALERT: Third boat returns to Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route tomorrow

(WSB file photo of Cathlamet and Sealth near Fauntleroy dock)

The wait is over. Washington State Ferries says a third boat will return to the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route tomorrow. This is more than a month later than WSF’s original plan; in May, they announced that a vessel shortage would delay three-boat service at least a month. According to WSF’s announcement, “The Cathlamet will join the Sealth and the Kittitas on the route. Please note the third vessel will operate for 8 hours a day on weekends, not 16. Customers should check the online schedule for updated sailing times.”