ROAD-CLOSURE FOLLOWUPS: Yancy, Thistle updates

New info on two long-term east-west road closures – the results of separate, unrelated projects – that we’ve been tracking:

SW YANCY CLOSURE WEST OF 28TH: This closure is part of the Rise at Yancy Street supportive-housing project for local nonprofit Transitional Resources. TR CEO Darcell Slovek-Walker has just sent word that the contractor says the street is now scheduled to reopen June 19th – one week from Saturday.

SW THISTLE CLOSURE ON EAST SIDE OF DELRIDGE: This closure is part of the SDOT repaving/utilities project preparing for Metro Route 120 to become the RapidRide H Line in fall 2022. The SDOT project team says it is still closed because “we are currently evaluating a slight design change to the southeast corner which will require us to keep SW Thistle St closed to through traffic. This evaluation may result in some additional work in this area. If a design change is needed, we will follow up with more specific details on this work and the schedule.”