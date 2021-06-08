CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/8/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local pandemic notes:

VACCINATION HUB’S LAST DAY TOMORROW: As first reported here three weeks ago, the city is closing its West Seattle vaccination hub after tomorrow. Lots of other places to get vaccinated, of course, but this has been been the only all-vaccinations-all-the-time center in our area. All three vaccines are offered, 9 am until at least 4 pm, 2801 SW Thistle.

ALSO TOMORROW – TWO BRIEFINGS: State health officials will have their weekly briefing at 8:15 am (livestream here); Gov. Inslee plans a briefing at 3:30 pm (livestream here), partly about the pandemic, partly to talk about new leadership at the state Employment Security Department.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Checking the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*110,565 people have tested positive, 148 new since yesterday

*1,607 people have died, 5 new since yesterday

*6,239 people have been hospitalized, 8 new since yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 109,779/1,592/6,170.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 173.9 million cases worldwide, 33.3 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VAX STATS: 75.5 percent of King County residents 12+ have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 65.6% are fully vaccinated.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!