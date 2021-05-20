VACCINATION: City closing West Seattle hub in three weeks

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

West Seattle’s COVID-19 vaccination hub will close after June 9th. We confirmed that with mayoral spokesperson Kelsey Nyland today, after a tip from Jim, who had just gotten a first dose there and been told the second dose would have to happen elsewhere. Nyland tells WSB that the West Seattle hub has given 48,135 doses of vaccine in three months, but it’s closing “due to a significant drop in demand.” She sent this chart to explain:

Nyland added, “Even with a temporary surge when 12 – 15 year-olds became eligible, demand at the West Seattle hub has been plummeting over the last month, and it has gotten to a point where it does not make operational sense for the Seattle Fire Department to continue staffing the hub. The City will not launch additional fixed sites in West Seattle, but the SFD Mobile Vaccination will continue to be in West Seattle as part of the ongoing efforts to bring the vaccine directly to Seattle residents.”

Last Saturday’s Junction pop-up, which resulted in 93 vaccinations, was part of that, and the city’s also sending its mobile teams to local breweries as well as the school clinics we’ve mentioned – public schools here, charter and private schools here (the Summit Atlas dates, not available when we published the linked story, are May 27th and June 17th).

Nyland also noted, “Across West Seattle, nearly 80% of residents have started the vaccination process, and nearly 60% are fully vaccinated. This incredible trend leads the national average, and West Seattle has some of the highest vaccination rates in King County. Because of this, along with SFD’s ongoing mobile and in-school operations, and the community health clinics, pharmacies, and primary care providers administering vaccine in the area, we are confident West Seattle will continue to have accessible and convenient vaccination opportunities.”

The hub in the parking lot at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) started as a testing site last August, then added vaccinations in March, then stopped offering testing in mid-April. But you can still go there to get vaccinated – no appointment needed – through June 9th.