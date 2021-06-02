CORONAVIRUS: Roundup for Tuesday 6/1/2021

June’s first pandemic toplines:

FIRST NUMBERS SINCE SUNDAY: The daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health wasn’t updated Monday, so these are the cumulative totals reflecting two days:

*109,779 people have tested positive, 121 new since Sunday

*1,592 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*6,170 people have been hospitalized, 11 new since Sunday

One week ago, the totals were 108,689/1,575/6,111.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 171.1 million cases worldwide, 33.2 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VACCINATION UPDATES: 74.3 percent of King County residents 12+ have received at least one dose of vaccine … One more week to get vaccinated at the West Seattle hub, 2801 SW Thistle – June 9th is its last day … A pop-up in High Point on Saturday morning is booking appointments now.

HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: At 8:15 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!