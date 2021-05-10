CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/10/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic-related information:

VACCINE FOR TWEENS: The FDA says the Pfizer vaccine is OK for 12- to 15-year-olds, along with the existing authorization for 16+. But that’s not the final say – a CDC advisory committee has a review next, and then the Western States review group, in which our state participates, would take a look. City vaccination efforts would welcome the tweens and younger teens as soon as those approvals are in, we’re told.

SPEAKING OF THE CITY … new details for the pop-up clinic Saturday morning in The Junction, including an incentive to be among the first ones there.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*101,274 people have tested positive, 175 more than yesterday’s total

*1,542 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*5,962 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*1,059,270 people have been tested, 2,393 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 99,217/1,526/5,880/1,044,885.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 158.6 million cases, 3,299,000 deaths – 582,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

COVID CANCELLATION: No West Seattle Grand Parade again this year.

POST-PANDEMIC PERMANENCE? Expanded sidewalk/curb-space shopping and dining might become permanent.

NEED FOOD? The nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (May 14th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!