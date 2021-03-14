WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Trees to yards to sky

To brighten your drippy Sunday, here are more West Seattle birds, thanks to your neighbors who have been sending in photos! Above, the always festive Northern Flicker, photographed by Michelle Green Arnson. Below, a Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Russell:

From Mark MacDonald, a Chestnut-backed Chickadee at Lincoln Park:

You can’t miss this orange-and-black bird if it shows up in your yard – a Varied Thrush that Max Welliver reports he was “surprised to see”:

Two leucistic birds showed up at local feeders – Samantha Burton photographed this Goldfinch:

This Hummingbird contribution is by someone who asked to be anonymous:

In the Duwamish Head Greenspace, J. Way encountered two Barred Owls, and caught this one on camera:

Finally, four awesome views of local Bald Eagles. First, from Jim Borrow:

From Danny McMillin:

From Chris Frankovich:

And from Jamie Kinney, an Eagle with an in-flight snack:

(If those photos have you wondering about the ailing, rescued Bald Eagle, we hope to have another update this week!)

Thanks again to everyone sharing photos, from breaking news to cool sightings – westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text 206-293-6302 if it’s happening now!