FOLLOWUP: West Seattle-rescued Bald Eagle getting healthier

(February 25 photo by Kersti Muul)

Good news about the ailing Bald Eagle rescued at Don Armeni Boat Ramp one week ago today. We checked back with PAWS Wildlife Center, where she’s being cared for – here’s what PAWS wildlife veterinarians Dr. Nicki Rosenhagen and Dr. Bethany Groves report:

Her veterinary re-check found a significant improvement in her anemia. This means she is starting to regenerate red blood cells, crucial for continued improvement along with many other factors which determine if an animal can recover from injury or illness. She is strong and eating well and the plan is to allow her another week to recover before moving her to our larger flight pen to assess her flight and then allow time to recondition before her hopeful release.

She had been on the ground, listless, for some time on the lawn at the park before local wildlife advocates/experts and state/local officers teamed for the rescue. Those advocates included Kersti Muul, who reported here that this Eagle is a mated West Seattle resident known as “Bey.”